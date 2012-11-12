Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Newscripts

Bridge Soundscape, Giant Periodic Table

by Jeff Huber
November 12, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

 

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Mark Philbrick/BYU Photo
Check, check: Mazzeo tests acoustics using water.
This is a photo of Mazzeo checking acoustics using water.
Credit: Mark Philbrick/BYU Photo
Check, check: Mazzeo tests acoustics using water.

Bands have groupies. Bridges have Brian Mazzeo and W. Spencer Guthrie. The two Brigham Young University engineering professors have spent years recording the structures’ acoustic performances, and as a result, they have discovered a new non­invasive method for evaluating the structural integrity of bridges.

According to the researchers, water serves as a great medium for listening in on bridge jam sessions. By pelting bridges with drops of H2O and recording the resulting sounds with a microphone and data-logging equipment, infrastructure evaluations can be easily performed, the researchers report (NDT & E Int., DOI: 10.1016/j.ndteint.2012.05.007). The newfound method builds on a common diagnostic assessment known as impact-echo testing in which bridges are struck by items such as hammers and chains so that the resulting sounds can be studied to detect cracks in infrastructure. Although such tests can be useful, they are also invasive and require lane closures that impede traffic.

To circumvent such problems, Mazzeo and Guthrie considered the idea of pelting bridges with a disposable object, which would allow for evaluations that were quick and inexpensive. The problem was determining which disposable object would work best.

“After some failed initial tests, one evening I took a beaker of water and dumped it over some flaws in the concrete floor of my lab,” Mazzeo tells Newscripts. “I could clearly hear the differences between intact and flawed concrete, and that’s what prompted us to investigate the use of droplets further.”

Given water’s soft touch, the researchers note that H2O-based impact-echo testing could also serve as a useful diagnostic test for aircraft.

After conducting an impact-echo test on their private jets, Newscripts readers may want to fly over to Merrimack College, in Massachusetts, to catch a bird’s-eye view of the world’s largest periodic table. Unveiled in late October, the table measures 216 feet by 130 feet and was constructed from the type of paint typically used to line football fields.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Anthony Fernandez
Paint by number: Team poses with elements 1 through 118.
Paint by number: Team poses with elements 1 through 118.
Credit: Courtesy of Anthony Fernandez
Paint by number: Team poses with elements 1 through 118.

The monumental achievement is the brainchild of religious and theological studies professor Warren A. Kay, who thought the table would help highlight his school’s commitment to science education as well as to its new science and religion minor, for which Kay teaches.

Faculty and students from a variety of majors, including chemistry, engineering, biology, and the visual and performing arts, joined in the effort, constructing stencils and painting rectangles and symbols for all 118 elements onto a campus field. “It was a real interdisciplinary effort,” Kay says.

Unfortunately, the achievement has not come without setbacks. According to chemistry professor Jimmy Franco, coleader of the project, Guinness World Records will not recognize the table because it is made from paint and not a paper-based product as Guinness had assumed when it first approved the idea. What’s more, the table’s paint is starting to fade, especially since Superstorm Sandy’s recent visit to the Northeast.

Nevertheless, the table is still garnering plenty of attention. “Lots of people on campus are excited about it,” Kay says. “Lots of science students are having their pictures taken on the periodic table next to their favorite element.”

Jeff Huber wrote this week’s column. Please send comments and suggestions to newscripts@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Quiz: The science of space elevators
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Perceptive pooches and curious kittens

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE