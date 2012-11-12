Advertisement

Environment

CERM 2013

Central Regional Meeting Call For Papers

November 12, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 46
The 44th Central Regional Meeting (CERM 2013) of the American Chemical Society will be held on May 15–17, 2013. The Midland Section will host the conference on the campus of Central Michigan University, in Mount Pleasant.

The theme of the meeting is “Building Blocks for a Sustainable World.” Papers are requested for symposia covering analytical, biological, computational, environmental, inorganic, organic, medicinal, physical, and polymer chemistry; chemical education; and more.

Abstracts may be submitted online through the CERM website at 2013cerm.sites.acs.org. The deadline for abstract submission is March 20, 2013.

Technical program highlights will include symposia on wine and beer making, with a visit to a brewery; chemistry and global health; materials, including nanotechnology; a reexamination of water fluoridation; silicon science, in celebration of the 150th anniversary of the discovery of organosilicon compounds and the 70th anniversary of Dow Corning; sustainability; undergraduate research; and water biogeochemistry. The meeting will also feature poster sessions, teacher education workshops, technical and career workshops, and an exhibition showcasing the latest products and materials from a variety of vendors.

Special events will include plenary lectures highlighting the theme of sustainability. The guest speakers will include Martine Vermeulen, Dow Corning global manager of product safety and regulatory compliance (retired), and Kishor Wasan, professor of pharmaceutical sciences at the University of British Columbia. Other special events include chemistry-related art and history exhibits on the “History of the Dow Chemical Company Plant in Mt. Pleasant, 1903–1930,” “Images of the Dow Chemical Company from the Brush of Arthur Knighton-Hammond,” and “History of the Midland ACS Section, 1919–2013,” with an art reception.

The awards banquet on May 16 will feature the presentation of the ACS Division of Chemical Education Regional Award for Excellence in High School Teaching, the E. Ann Nalley Regional Award for Volunteer Service to ACS, and the Stanley C. Israel Regional Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences. The featured speaker will be Mary M. Kirchhoff, ACS director of education.

Advance registration for the meeting will end on April 19, 2013. Regular registration will continue through May 17, 2013. Please visit the CERM 2013 website for registration and contact information, useful Web links, and up-to-date details on events as they become available.

