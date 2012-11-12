Life Technologies Buys Microscopy Firm

Life Technologies has acquired Advanced Microscopy Group, a division of Westover Scientific. Based in Bothell, Wash., AMG will become part of Life Technologies’ flow cytometry and imaging business unit. The acquisition expands Life Technologies’ cell-imaging instrument line, which it supports with fluorescent dyes and imaging reagents. AMG developed and manufactures Life Technologies’ FLoid cell imaging station, which was introduced in late 2011.
