Lilly Will Expand Insulin Production

Eli Lilly & Co. will spend $400 million to add insulin cartridge production at its Indianapolis manufacturing operation. CEO John C. Lechleiter says the facility, expected to be completed in March 2014, will be the first of its kind for Lilly in the U.S. The firm currently makes cartridges in Fegersheim, France. Lilly describes the 80,000-sq-ft expansion as its most significant investment in U.S. manufacturing in a decade. The company adds that it has 10 potential diabetes medicines in various stages of development.
