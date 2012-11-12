Advertisement

Energy

Lithium-Air Battery Gets A Safety Boost

Replacing the lithium metal anode with a lithiated silicon-carbon composite helps relieve battery safety problems

by Mitch Jacoby
November 12, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 46
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nano Lett.
In this lithium-air battery design, the standard lithium metal anode (left) is replaced by a lithiated silicon-carbon composite. Oxygen enters the cell through the carbon cathode (right).
This image shows a lithium-air battery design.
Credit: Nano Lett.
In this lithium-air battery design, the standard lithium metal anode (left) is replaced by a lithiated silicon-carbon composite. Oxygen enters the cell through the carbon cathode (right).

The safety of lithium-air batteries can be improved by replacing the commonly used metallic lithium anode with one made from a lithiated silicon-carbon composite, according to an international research team (Nano Lett., DOI: 10.1021/nl303087j). The relatively large amount of energy released by lithium oxidation and the potential for packaging that energy in small, lightweight cells that are 10 times more powerful than lithium-ion batteries have made lithium-air batteries a hot topic of research for electric vehicles. However, large-scale development of these batteries has been hampered, in part because the standard reactive lithium-metal anode is prone to forming hazardous dendrites that grow during charge cycling. The dendrites can pierce the anode-cathode separator and suddenly short out the battery. Bruno Scro­sati and Jusef Hassoun of Sapienza University of Rome and coworkers synthesized a dendrite-resistant composite consisting of nanosized dots of lithiated silicon embedded in microsized carbon particles. Tests show that the new cells exhibit reduced voltage and charge capacity compared with standard lithium-air batteries, yet those parameters remained largely stable over 15 charge-discharge cycles.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
