Materials

Martin L. Sage

by Susan J. Ainsworth
November 12, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 46
Martin L. Sage, 76, a professor of physical chemistry emeritus at Syracuse University, died on Feb. 3.

Sage earned a B.S. in chemistry at Cornell University in 1955 before earning an M.A. in chemistry in 1958 and a Ph.D. in chemical physics in 1959 at Harvard University under the guidance of E. Bright Wilson.

He was a postdoctoral fellow at Brandeis University and a faculty member at the University of Oregon before joining the Syracuse faculty in 1967.

At Syracuse, Sage concentrated on the theoretical aspects of vibrational spectroscopy. He calculated absorption and emission frequencies and intensities of highly excited vibrations and developed computer techniques for dealing with large-amplitude and coupled vibrations. He investigated interactions between nonbonded hydrogen atoms, various potential forms for X–H bonds, and the effect of vibrations on X–H stretching potentials.

Sage, who retired in 2006, took sabbaticals at Tel Aviv University and Oxford University. He was a member of the American Physical Society, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and ACS, which he joined in 1985.

Sage was active in many local groups including those focused on the environment, conservation, civic issues, and chamber music.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria; son, Daniel; and brother, Samuel.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

