Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Mass Spec Method Fingerprints Dyed Fibers

Technique causes minimal damage to forensic evidence, allows cross-checking of crime scenes with suspects

by Sarah Everts
November 12, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Anal. Chem.
Mass spectrometry can now identify the fiber (yellow, left) and its dye (blue, right) in cross sections of nylon fibers.
This is an image of dyed fibers analyzed by mass spectrometry.
Credit: Anal. Chem.
Mass spectrometry can now identify the fiber (yellow, left) and its dye (blue, right) in cross sections of nylon fibers.

Forensic scientists hoping to cause minimal damage to critical evidence may have a new analytical technique to study suspicious fibers found at crime scenes (Anal. Chem., DOI: 10.1021/ac3025569). Chuanzhen Zhou, David Hinks, and coworkers at North Carolina State University developed a mass spectrometry method to identify dyes on nylon, and they are now working to extend the technique to polyester and cotton fibers. The researchers first clean the fiber surface by using a C60+ fullerene ion beam and then use Bi+ ion beam time-of-flight secondary ion mass spectrometry to take a chemical fingerprint of the dye, fabric, and any other trace material on the fiber surface. Hinks says the technique could provide essential backup for existing forensic fiber analysis techniques while consuming an insignificant amount of the evidence to do the experiment. Most forensic labs currently use polarized light microscopy to identify fibers, and some labs then extract dye from the fiber and analyze it by thin-layer chromatography, he notes. By analyzing fiber and dye together in situ, the new technique will allow researchers to identify the material’s trace contaminants for additional comparison between fibers obtained from crime scenes and from suspects, the researchers suggest.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE