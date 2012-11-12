Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Nanocrystals Make Hydrogen For Days

Nickel catalyst joins forces with cadmium selenide semiconductor particles and light to convert protons to hydrogen

by Lauren K. Wolf
November 12, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
This photocatalytic system generates H2 from protons when light triggers electron transfer from a CdSe nanocrystal to a nickel catalyst complex.
This image shows how H2 is generated from light and a CdSe nanocrystal.
This photocatalytic system generates H2 from protons when light triggers electron transfer from a CdSe nanocrystal to a nickel catalyst complex.

Researchers at the University of Rochester have developed a nanocrystal-based system that continuously generates hydrogen gas from light and protons for at least two weeks (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1227775). The catalytic scheme joins a growing list of strategies that strive to tear apart water molecules with sunlight to produce H2, which can be used in fuel cells to produce electricity. In addition to using simple components such as Earth-abundant elements and visible light to make fuel, the researchers say their approach has the added benefit of being, to their knowledge, the longest-lasting nanoparticle-based photocatalytic system yet. To generate H2, the researchers—including graduate students Zhiji Han and Fen Qiu and chemistry professors Richard Eisenberg, Patrick L. Holland, and Todd D. Krauss—irradiate an aqueous solution of nickel(II) nitrate, ascorbic acid, and di­hydrolipoic acid-coated CdSe nanocrystals with 520-nm light. The team thinks the light triggers electron transfer from the nanocrystals to a catalyst complex formed between nickel and dihydrolipoic acid. The catalyst complex then reduces protons supplied by ascorbic acid to form H2. Aside from determining the structure of the nickel catalyst, the next step for the team, Krauss says, will be to improve the water-based system’s quantum yield, which is currently 36%.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE