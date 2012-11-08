Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Obama Wins, Congress Remains Split

Elections: U.S. votes to keep status quo, politicians promise bipartisanship

by Susan R. Morrissey , Jeff Johnson
November 8, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Newscom
President Obama delivers his victory speech in Chicago on Nov. 7 after winning re-election.
President Barack Obama delivers his victory speech in the early morning hours of Nov. 7 after winning re-election.
Credit: Newscom
President Obama delivers his victory speech in Chicago on Nov. 7 after winning re-election.

Voters last week gave President Barack Obama another term, while keeping the Senate under Democratic control, and the House of Representatives under that of the Republicans. But, although they chose the status quo on the control front, voters also sent their leaders in Washington, D.C., a message that, for the good of the country, bipartisan action is needed.

Leaders in both parties appeared to get that message and, following the election, expressed willingness to work together.

“Tonight, you voted for action, not politics as usual,” President Obama said in his victory speech, which emphasized the need for bipartisanship. “You elected us to focus on your jobs, not ours,” he added.

This openness to cooperation between the Democratic and Republican parties will be tested this week as Congress returns to Capitol Hill. The lame-duck session will be dominated by the search for a way to avoid the so-called fiscal cliff—the combination of expiring tax cuts and automatic cuts to federal programs set to kick in at the start of 2013. The threatened draconian cuts are the result of a failure by Congress to agree on a deficit reduction plan.

Senate Majority Leader Harry M. Reid (D-Nev.) and House Speaker John A. Boehner (R-Ohio) echoed the President’s message the day after the elections. Both men say they are open to working with the other side of the aisle to find a balanced approach to debt reduction and strengthening the U.S. economy.

“Gridlock is not the solution, it’s the problem,” Reid said at a Nov. 7 press conference. He promised to draw no lines in the sand for negotiations to avoid the fiscal cliff, and said he “will do everything in my power to be conciliatory.”

Boehner responded later in the day saying he wants to “create an atmosphere where we can find common ground and seize it.” For the first time, he said, Republicans are open to increasing federal revenues through taxes in addition to cutting spending to control the deficit.

Although the elections did not alter House and Senate leadership, the results will cause some shifts in the makeup of a number of congressional committees.

In the Senate, the Democratic majority over Republicans grew by a net of two seats to a 55 to 45 advantage. Democrats will still need to work hard to find the 60 votes necessary to overcome threats of filibustering to legislation that is opposed by Republican senators.

The elections brought in six new senators and will kick off a rush to fill committee slots. So far, only a few possible changes are clear—most will await party caucuses. For example, the Senate Energy & Natural Resources Committee, a key energy committee, is expected to be led by Oregon’s Sen. Ron Wyden (D), who takes over from retiring Sen. Jeff Bingaman Jr. (D-N.M.). Joseph I. Lieberman (I-Conn.) also retired this year, leaving open his position as chairman of the Homeland Security & Government Affairs Committee, which oversees chemical company security measures. It is likely that Sen. Thomas R. Carper (D-Del.) will assume leadership of that committee.

In the House, Republicans kept their majority, although they had a net loss of seats, they have a 234 to 193 advantage with 8 seats still undetermined.

Among committees, the leader of the House Committee on Science, Space & Technology, Chairman Ralph M. Hall (R-Texas) is expected to step down because of Republican Party term limits. The day after the election, Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner Jr. (R-Wis.) announced his intention to fill the position. However, competition may be keen: Rep. Lamar S. Smith (R-Texas) and Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Calif.) may also seek the chairmanship. Some 10 science committee members retired or lost elections, including Technology & Innovation Subcommittee Chairman Benjamin Quayle (R-Ariz.), and long-time members Roscoe G. Bartlett (R-Md.) and Judy Biggert (R-Ill.).

Another science-related committee also faces key membership changes. The House Energy & Commerce Committee lost through defeat two subcommittee chairs—Mary Bono Mack (R-Calif.), of the Commerce, Manufacturing, & Trade Subcommittee, and Cliff B. Sterns (R-Fla.), of the Oversight & Investigations Subcommittee. But committee Chairman Fred Upton (R-Mich.) and ranking Democrat Henry A. Waxman (Calif.) will retain their seats.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Congress Supports Short-Term Funding Measure
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Changes Afoot On Capitol Hill
Congress Averts Federal Budget Crisis

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE