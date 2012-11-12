Private Equity Firms Raise Bid For TPC

The private equity firms SK Capital and First Reserve have increased their bid for TPC Group, a Houston-based processor of butadiene and other C4 chemicals, to $45.00 per share, up from the $40.00 offer they made in August. The earlier bid was criticized by some TPC shareholders as too low. Then, last month, the chemical maker Innospec, backed by Blackstone Group, proposed a takeover of TPC for $44.00 to $46.00 per share. TPC’s board says it favors the increased offer from SK and First Reserve and that it has ended discussions with Innospec.
