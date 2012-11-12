Restart Not In Sight For Shokubai Plant

Local authorities have lifted some of the restrictions from Nippon Shokubai’s Himeji, Japan, facility after a Sept. 29 explosion and fire that killed one person and injured numerous others (C&EN, Oct. 8, page 10). Operations continue to be suspended, however, and the company says it sees no prospect of restarting the facility at the moment. The plant is the world’s largest producer of superabsorbent acrylic polymers used in disposable diapers. Shokubai is looking to increase production at its other facilities and through toll manufacturers.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter