Robert Wynne, 87, a retired Arco chemist, died of cancer on Aug. 13 in Lancaster, Pa.
Born in Maple Shade, N.J., Wynne served in the Army in Europe in the 11th Mechanized Cavalry under Gen.Dwight D. Eisenhower during World War II.
After the war, Wynne earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Pennsylvania in 1950. He then joined Atlantic Refining, remaining with the company as it became Arco in 1966, until his retirement in 1986. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1955.
Wynne is survived by his wife of 63 years, Emily; daughters, Krista J. Visconti and Elizabeth A. Wagman; son, David; and six grandchildren.
