Shin-Etsu Acquires Drug Delivery Firm

Shin-Etsu Chemical will spend $13 million to gain a majority stake in NanoCarrier, a Japanese drug delivery technology firm. NanoCarrier is developing drug-encapsulating micellar nanoparticles for use with oncology treatments. The company’s technology is based on research done by two professors at the University of Tokyo and Tokyo Women’s Medical University. Shin-Etsu will inject $8.5 million into NanoCarrier. It will also pay $4.5 million to the private equity firm Whiz Partners to acquire some of Whiz’s shares in NanoCarrier.
