Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Temperature- Or pH-Guided Protein Self-Assembly

Modifications enable alternative mechanisms that yield distinct sizes

by Celia Henry Arnaud
November 9, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Adapted from J. Am. Chem. Soc.
Depending on the conditions, a viral capsid protein fused to an elastinlike polypeptide (blue) can self-assemble into hollow 28-nm particles (right) or 18-nm particles (left), shown as reconstructions of cryoelectron microscopy data.
Scheme showing the two types of particles that fusion of capsid protein and elastin-like polypeptide can form.
Credit: Adapted from J. Am. Chem. Soc.
Depending on the conditions, a viral capsid protein fused to an elastinlike polypeptide (blue) can self-assemble into hollow 28-nm particles (right) or 18-nm particles (left), shown as reconstructions of cryoelectron microscopy data.

Dutch researchers have engineered a virus’s protein shell such that it self-assembles via different mechanisms, depending on the conditions. These mechanisms give researchers control over the assembly and disassembly of the resulting structures, which can be used as drug delivery vessels or as nanoreactors.

Jan C. M. van Hest of Radboud University Nijmegen, Jeroen J. L. M. Cornelissen of the University of Twente, and coworkers modified the capsid protein of the cowpea chlorotic mottle virus with a temperature-responsive elastinlike polypeptide (ELP) (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja308132z). Unlike the unmodified capsid, the ELP-fused capsid can self-assemble at physiological conditions, at around pH 7.5.

The unmodified capsid’s assembly depends on pH; at around pH 5, it assembles into a hollow shell about 28 nm in diameter.

When the capsid protein is fused to the temperature-responsive ELP, however, its assembly can be governed either by temperature or pH. Below a particular temperature, which can be programmed via the ELP’s amino acid sequence and the salt concentration, the usual pH-controlled assembly mechanism dominates. Above that temperature, an 18-nm capsule assembles regardless of pH.

Both types of capsules have a hollow core surrounded by concentric layers: an outer layer of the capsid protein and an inner one of the ELP. This structure forms because the ELP is fused to the amino terminus of the capsid protein, which is the end that faces inside the particle. “You need to have the ELP inside to stabilize the structure, to give this kind of glue to the capsid proteins,” van Hest says.

“Nature is fond of using such tricks to create ordered materials from a minimum number of building blocks,” says M. G. Finn, a professor at Scripps Research Institute who uses viruses as building blocks for new materials. “In general, this work advances our understanding of how such systems can be engineered; in particular, it allows investigators to create protein nanoparticles with new responsive properties.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Directed evolution suggests way viruses could have evolved
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Macrocycle folds up like a protein
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Macrocycle folds up like a protein

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE