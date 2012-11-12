Wacker Gets Technical In Latin America

Wacker Chemie is expanding its technical center in São Paulo, Brazil, and creating a new technical center in Mexico City at a combined cost of about $1.5 million. CEO Rudolf Staudigl says the company’s Latin American sales have grown by an average of 15% annually over the past five years. The centers will mainly support users of the company’s dispersible polymer powders for paint and construction applications.
