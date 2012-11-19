Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Alan N. Gent

by Susan J. Ainsworth
November 19, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Alan N. Gent, 84, a polymer science pioneer and professor emeritus of polymer physics and polymer engineering at the University of Akron, died on Sept. 20.

A native of Leicester, England, Gent attended the University of London, where he earned a B.S. in 1946 in both physics and math and a Ph.D. in 1955 in science.

He served in the British Army from 1947 until 1949 before working for the British Rubber Producers’ Research Association (now the Tun Abdul Razak Research Centre).

Joining the University of Akron faculty in 1961 as a professor of polymer physics, Gent served as assistant director of its Institute of Polymer Science (now the Institute of Polymer Science & Polymer Engineering) from 1963 until 1978. He then became the university’s dean of graduate studies and research.

Gent returned full-time to research and teaching, as the Harold A. Morton Professor of Polymer Physics & Polymer Engineering, from 1986 until he retired in 1994.

An internationally recognized expert, Gent made significant contributions to the understanding of the physics of adhesion and the fracture of rubber as well as crystalline and glassy polymers. He served as a consultant and scientific adviser to Goodyear Tire & Rubber from 1964 until 2002.

Gent published more than 200 papers and book chapters and edited “Engineering with Rubber.” He also shared credit for two British patents and one U.S. patent. In 1991, he was elected to the National Academy of Engineering. He received many awards, including the Charles Goodyear Medal from the ACS Rubber Division.

Gent is survived by his wife, Ginger; former wife, Jean; sons, Martin, Michael, and Andrew; 15 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Obituary: Nobuyuki Nakajima
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: John A. Simms
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Israel Cabasso

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE