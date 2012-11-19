Lurching Toward Low-Pollution Coal Power
Chemical technologies promise to lower utility emissions and keep coal competitive with natural gas
November 19, 2012 Cover
Volume 90, Issue 47
Chemical technologies promise to lower utility emissions and keep coal competitive with natural gas
Cover image:
Credit:
Chemical technologies promise to lower utility emissions and keep coal competitive with natural gas
An established biomedical imaging technique makes its debut in rock analysis
Trade association blames federal government for dismissing domestic industry concerns
Injectable therapies could realize a drug target’s promise
Firm believes deep knowledge of metabolic enzymes provides the foundation for long-term survival
UCLA chemist pioneered new concepts in physical organic chemistry