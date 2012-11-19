Advertisement

09047-cover-Southerncxd.jpg
09047-cover-Southerncxd.jpg
November 19, 2012 Cover

Volume 90, Issue 47

Chemical technologies promise to lower utility emissions and keep coal competitive with natural gas

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 90 | Issue 47
Business

Lurching Toward Low-Pollution Coal Power

Chemical technologies promise to lower utility emissions and keep coal competitive with natural gas

CARS Microscopy, A New Window Into Geochemistry

An established biomedical imaging technique makes its debut in rock analysis

Oleochemical Industry Fears Loss Of Key Raw Material To Biodiesel

Trade association blames federal government for dismissing domestic industry concerns

  • Pharmaceuticals

    For Migraine Prevention, An Antibody Strategy

    Injectable therapies could realize a drug target’s promise

  • Business

    Agios Takes A Long View In Cell Metabolism

    Firm believes deep knowledge of metabolic enzymes provides the foundation for long-term survival

  • Physical Chemistry

    Celebrating Saul Winstein’s Legacy In Organic Chemistry

    UCLA chemist pioneered new concepts in physical organic chemistry

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Synthesis

Fuel From Plants

Fermentation and catalysis combine to efficiently convert carbohydrates to fuel

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Do-It-Yourself Spectrometer, Lab In The City

 

