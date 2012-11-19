Chinese Firm Bids For Lithium Miner

China’s Chengdu Tianqi Industry says it is working on a rival offer to acquire Talison Lithium, an Australian lithium-mining firm. This summer, Talison agreed to a $732 million takeover bid from the lithium chemicals maker Rockwood Holdings. Tianqi says it has acquired 15% of Talison’s shares and that it aims to bid for the remaining shares at a price that will top Rockwood’s offer. Talison is urging shareholders to support the Rockwood bid because it has yet to receive a firm offer from Tianqi.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter