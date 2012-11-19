Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Dyeing For Gold

Researchers tint human hair with gold nanoparticles

by Sarah Everts
November 19, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy Philippe Walter
Time-lapse images reveal the progression of gold nanoparticle hair coloring: before dyeing (from left), at seven hours, one day, three days, and 16 days.
Five locks of hair between glass plates range in color from white, on the left, to nearly black with glints of gold and red on the right.
Credit: Courtesy Philippe Walter
Time-lapse images reveal the progression of gold nanoparticle hair coloring: before dyeing (from left), at seven hours, one day, three days, and 16 days.

Forget gold-plated teeth. Researchers have now found a way to use the precious metal to dye human hair (Nano Lett., DOI: 10.1021/nl303107w). The golden hair also fluoresces red under blue light, says Philippe Walter of Pierre & Marie Curie University, in Paris, who led the team that developed the dyeing technique. The red fluorescence has to do with the fact that the gold forms nanoparticles that chemically bind to sulfur in hair’s cysteine amino acids. When blue light shines on the nanoparticles, excited electrons form a surface plasmon, which leads to the red fluorescence, Walter says. Before rushing to the nearest salon in search of golden locks, consider this: It takes seven hours of dyeing white hair to acquire the first hint of a gold tint and 16 days to get the permanent fluorescing red accent. To boot, the dyeing process requires chloroauric acid (HAuCl4) and a strong base (pH 12.5), conditions far more caustic than the classic alkaline hair perm, which requires ammonium thioglycolate ([NH4][OC(O)CH2SH]) and a pH of 9 or 10. On the plus side, the amount of gold deposited in the hair isn’t prohibitively expensive—only about $30 worth for long tresses, Walter says

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Green route to a blue dye
Invisible Ink Gets More Secure
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Van Gogh’s Red Is Turning White

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE