Funding Is Secured At Visterra, Pearl

Visterra has completed a $26 million Series A financing round. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Omega Funds joined three existing investors in the effort. Cambridge, Mass.-based Visterra will use the funds to develop its pipeline of antibodies to treat infectious diseases. Separately, Pearl Therapeutics has secured $65 million in its latest financing round, which involved existing investors. The Redwood City, Calif.-based firm will use the cash to initiate a Phase III study of PT003, a treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
