GSK And Aptuit Extend Partnership

GlaxoSmithKline and the contract research firm Aptuit have agreed to a multiyear extension of a drug development partnership at Aptuit’s facility in Verona, Italy. Aptuit acquired the facility from GSK in 2010 as the drug company was shrinking its R&D footprint. Aptuit Chairman Timothy C. Tyson says the extension reaffirms the Verona site’s ability to deliver scientific excellence. The site has developed more than 90 other clients, he adds.
