Gilead Expands R&D In Canada

Gilead Sciences has agreed to purchase and develop a 10-acre plot in Edmonton, Alberta. The company plans to build a 45,000-sq-ft R&D facility on the site, which is across the street from its existing R&D operation in Edmonton. The new building will house at least 80 process chemistry and analytical development scientists. The company, which currently has a staff of 220 in Edmonton, plans to hire 50 new researchers. Gilead purchased its current Edmonton site from Degussa, now Evonik Industries, for $146 million in 2006.
