ICL To Stop Making Flame Retardant

ICL Industrial Products says it will stop selling the flame retardant tris(1,3-dichloro-2-propyl) phosphate (TDCPP), known as chlorinated tris, for polyurethane-foam-upholstered home furnishing applications by Jan. 1, 2013. It will cease all production by the end of 2015. For the polyurethane foam industry, the company will instead offer its Fyrol HF-5 polymeric phosphorus ester flame retardant, made at its plant in Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va. The company says it will expand Fyrol HF-5 output to meet growing demand. ICL adds that it is developing a flame retardant to replace TDCPP in automotive and other transportation applications.
