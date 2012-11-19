Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Oil, Gas Output In U.S. On The Rise

by Jeff Johnson
November 19, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

By 2020, the U.S. is projected to be the world’s largest oil producer, and by 2030, it will become a net oil exporter, according to a new study by the International Energy Agency. The profound change is driven in large part by unconventional oil-field production technologies used in shale and tight sand deposits, the report says, coupled with more efficient use of oil. The report also says output will surge for natural gas production, with the nation becoming a net exporter of natural gas by 2020. In its annual World Energy Outlook, IEA forecasts that fossil fuels will remain dominant in the global energy mix, supported by significant worldwide subsidies of $523 billion, which is six times greater than global subsidies for renewable energy. Global coal use will continue to grow by about 21% by 2035, mostly because of demand in China and India. However, by that time, renewable energy will nearly equal coal as the primary source of electricity, the report says.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE