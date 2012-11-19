Oxea Mulls Expansion Of Bay City Plant

Oxea says it is nearing the end of a feasibility study of expansion projects at its Bay City, Texas, facility, where it makes oxo chemicals. Demand for oxo alcohols and carboxylic acids made at the site, Oxea says, is growing thanks to the compounds’ use in phthalate-free plasticizers and energy-efficient lubricants. The German chemical maker says the study follows the successful expansion of syngas capacity at the plant.
