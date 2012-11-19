Advertisement

People

P. W. (Bud) Bolmer

by Susan J. Ainsworth
November 19, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 47
Most Popular in People

P. W. (Bud) Bolmer, 83, a Kaiser Aluminum corrosion chemist, died in Hot Springs Village, Ark., on Aug. 4 after bypass surgery.

Born in Kings Mills, Ohio, Bolmer earned a B.S. from Ohio University and a Ph.D. in chemistry from Purdue University.

Bolmer worked for Mobil Oil in Dallas from 1956 until 1966. He then spent almost 20 years with Kaiser Aluminum in Pleasanton, Calif. While at Kaiser, he developed and patented a process for handling mud during ore extraction. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1953.

In retirement, he loved to travel, play golf and bridge, and participate in events at Christ of the Hills United Methodist Church, where he was a member. He tutored high school students in math and chemistry for more than 15 years.

Bolmer is survived by his daughters, Donna Dean and Camilla Drew; son, John; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. His wife of 52 years, Ruth, predeceased him.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

