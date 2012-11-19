Solazyme, ADM Join For Renewable Oils

Archer Daniels Midland will repurpose an idle fermentation facility in Clinton, Iowa, to produce algal oils for the industrial biotech firm Solazyme. The partners are targeting 2014 oil production of 20,000 metric tons—and eventual annual production of 100,000 metric tons—for sale to industrial and nutritional markets. The fermentation facility was built to serve a polyhydroxyalkanoate plastic joint venture between ADM and Metabolix. ADM called the venture off in January, however, citing its financial uncertainty. Separately, Solazyme says it plans to triple the algal oil capacity of its Brazilian joint venture with Bunge to 300,000 metric tons per year.
