Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Unique Recovery: Clean-Coal Plant Turns Out Natural Gas And Chemicals

by Marc S. Reisch
November 19, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

PIPING HOT
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Basin Electric Power Cooperative
Dakota Gasification plant produces gas and chemicals from coal.
Dakota Gasification plant.
Credit: Basin Electric Power Cooperative
Dakota Gasification plant produces gas and chemicals from coal.

Utilities looking to recover pollutants in the form of salable chemicals would do well to study Dakota Gasification. At its site in Beulah, N.D., Dakota turns coal into synthetic natural gas for power generation and heating. By-products that might otherwise be emitted into the atmosphere are converted into valuable chemicals.

COVER STORY

Unique Recovery: Clean-Coal Plant Turns Out Natural Gas And Chemicals

“We are profitable, but depending on the price of gas, by-product chemicals keep our earnings stable,” says a spokeswoman for Dakota, which is owned by Basin Electric Power Cooperative, an electric utility.

Last year, Dakota consumed 6 million tons of lignite coal and had about $520 million in sales evenly split between synthetic natural gas and chemicals such as ammonia, ammonium sulfate fertilizer, phenol, and naphtha.

The plant uses 14 gasifiers to break down coal in the presence of oxygen and steam into a raw gas. The gas is cooled to remove tar oil, phenol, ammonia, and water. Other impurities such as carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide are removed before 145 million cu ft of gas per day enters pipelines for national distribution to utilities and homes.

Carbon dioxide is captured in the Rectisol process, which uses methanol to absorb and separate CO2 and other impurities from the synthetic gas. Dakota sends about 152 million cu ft per day of the captured CO2 via a 205-mile pipeline to the Saskatchewan oil fields to enhance recovery of oil from wells. Sulfur dioxide captured from the flue gas is converted to ammonium sulfate.

Tar oil recovered in the gasification process was formerly used as fuel in the plant’s boiler. Dakota just completed work on a stripper tower to remove water and light hydrocarbons from the tar oil to upgrade it into more valuable fuel oil. The plant will now burn more synthetic gas in its boilers instead.

Another project now in the planning stage is a 1,100-ton-per-day granular urea fertilizer plant, which could begin operating in 2016. The project would draw on anhydrous ammonia currently made at the site from synthetic gas when gas prices are low.

The Beulah plant, known as the Great Plains Synfuels Plant, was built by a consortium of energy companies between 1980 and 1984. Basin Electric Power Cooperative purchased the plant in 1988 from the federal government after the consortium reneged on government loans supporting the plant during a period of low natural gas prices.

Only one other plant similar to Dakota’s plant exists today: a coal-to-liquids facility operated in South Africa by Sasol, the Dakota spokeswoman says.

Construction costs of both facilities were high enough that others may not be willing to replicate the plants. Over the years, Basin Electric and the original owners invested about $2.1 billion to build the Beulah plant. A similar facility today would cost about $4 billion, the spokeswoman says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Massive blue hydrogen investment planned in North America
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Oil and gas firms pitch pipelines for CO₂ capture
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
One carbon capture project stalls as another advances

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE