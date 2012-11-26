Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

ACS Welcomes Its Congressional And Science Policy Fellows

by Linda Wang
November 26, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

Victoria Gunderson
[+]Enlarge
Credit: National Academies
Photo of Victoria Gunderson.
Credit: National Academies

The American Chemical Society has welcomed its 2012–13 congressional and science policy fellows to Washington, D.C. During their time in the capital, the fellows will learn about the policy process and the role that science plays in government decisions.

Victoria Gunderson is working in the office of Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), where she will concentrate on energy issues and assist with the senator’s policy portfolio related to the Senate Energy & Natural Resources Committee. She earned a Ph.D. in chemistry from Northwestern University in 2011.

Laura Pence
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Hartford Art School
Photo of Laura Pence.
Credit: Hartford Art School

“I am hoping to see inside the black box that is decision making on Capitol Hill and better understand how data, facts, opinions, and politics play together to affect those decisions,” Gunderson says. “I am specifically looking forward to digging deeper into energy-related issues and providing technical expertise that may better inform any decisions that impact our nation.”

Laura Pence is working in the office of Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) on energy, environment, and natural resources management issues. Pence is a chemistry professor at the University of Hartford. She earned a Ph.D. in inorganic chemistry from Michigan State University in 1992.

Katherine Weber
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Kate Weber
Photo of Katherine Weber.
Credit: Courtesy of Kate Weber

“This fellowship is allowing me to learn how the government works from the inside, and I have the chance to contribute my own expertise and perspective to make sure that well-informed decisions can be made,” she says. “By taking on new challenges and leaping out of my well-established comfort zone, I am growing enormously in my skills and knowledge.”

Katherine Weber is working in the ACS Office of Public Affairs on policy related to science education and its importance for U.S. international competitiveness in science and technology. She earned a Ph.D. in genetics from the University of Cambridge earlier this year.

“I view this as a wonderful opportunity to learn how policy is crafted and how, as a scientist, I can bring my expertise and analytical skills to bear in the policy-making process,” she says. “The fellowship, by immersing me in the policy world, will allow me to explore my career options and begin to forge a path.”

The fellows will complete their terms in August 2013, with the option to extend to a second year. The deadline for applications for the 2013–14 fellowships is Dec. 31. For more information, visit www.acs.org/policyfellow.

Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Comment: CCPA wants you to help shape public policy
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS names 2018–19 public policy fellows
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Welcomes New Public Policy Fellows

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE