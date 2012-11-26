Synthesis Equipment Allows For Hands-off Chemistry

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09048-cover-lilycxd.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09048-cover-lilycxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

November 26, 2012 Cover

Volume 90, Issue 48

Microwave and flow chemistry tools boost chemists' efficiency

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 90 | Issue 48
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Business

Synthesis Equipment Allows For Hands-off Chemistry

Microwave and flow chemistry tools boost chemists' efficiency

The Coral-Seaweed Battleground

Under attack by toxic seaweeds, corals summon help from a friendly fish

Leaders Meet In Doha To Negotiate Climate Change Commitments

UN gathering seeks to extend Kyoto protocol and pave the way for negotiations on a new treaty

  • Physical Chemistry

    Eager For More Martian Science? Wait Just A Little Longer

    Three months into the Curiosity mission on Mars, the rover is carefully collecting samples and testing, but real science is still ramping up

  • Business

    Scarcity Is The Business

    French firm SNF gains strength from global demand for clean water and hydrocarbon fuels

  • Policy

    Mission Possible: Tech Transfer

    Presidential push drives federal agencies to five-year goals for moving their science into commerce

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Biological Chemistry

Tomato Defense Weapons

Researchers reintroduce herbivore resistance into commercial fruit

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT