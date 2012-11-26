Arieh Warshel Wins Biophysical Chemistry Award

Arieh Warshel, Distinguished Professor of Chemistry & Biochemistry at the University of Southern California, is the 2012 recipient of the Soft Matter & Biophysical Chemistry Award, presented by the Royal Society of Chemistry. The award recognizes outstanding and innovative research in soft condensed matter and/or the application of physicochemical techniques to biological problems.
Warshel was cited for his numerous groundbreaking developments in computational biophysical chemistry, which paved the way for the elucidation of protein structure-function relationships. He is widely regarded as the founder of computational enzymology.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter