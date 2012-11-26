Arthur E. Marcinkowsky, 80, a retired Union Carbide senior research chemist, died of progressive supranuclear palsy at his home in Charleston, W.Va., on Sept. 28.
Marcinkowsky received a B.S. in 1955 and an M.S. in chemistry in 1958, both at the University of Manitoba. He then earned a Ph.D. in chemistry from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y., in 1961. He also served in the Royal Canadian Navy.
Early in his career, Marcinkowsky worked briefly at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Later, he joined Union Carbide’s South Charleston Technology Center, where he retired as a research chemist after 32 years. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1959.
Marcinkowsky loved tennis, gardening, hiking, and attending ACS national meetings.
He is survived by his daughters, Julie Rapsinski, Carol Abbott, and Susie; son, Alan; and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter.
