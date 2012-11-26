BASF Readies Cathode Facility In Ohio

BASF has opened a plant in Elyria, Ohio, that will supply nickel cobalt manganese cathode materials to companies making lithium-ion batteries for hybrid and all-electric vehicles. The $50 million plant was supported by a $25 million grant from the Department of Energy and uses technology licensed from Argonne National Laboratory. The 70,000-sq-ft facility is expected to employ 25 workers.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter