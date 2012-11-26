Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

November 26, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Chengdu Tianqi Industry has proposed acquiring the Australian lithium mining firm Talison Lithium for $807 million, or 10% more than a previous offer from Rockwood Holdings. Both Tianqi and Rockwood are seeking lithium ore for their lithium chemicals businesses. Rockwood says it has the cash in hand for its offer and that it doesn’t intend to enter a bidding war.

Gelest has invested in Biosafe, a Pittsburgh-based developer of antimicrobial polymers made from organofunctional silanes. Under the deal, Gelest, a silanes expert, gets a license to the products for skin care applications.

Shell will increase the capacity of its Shell Eastern Petrochemicals complex in Singapore by 20%. Commissioned in 2010, the complex features an 800,000-metric-ton-per-year ethylene cracker and a butadiene plant with a capacity of 155,000 metric tons.

BASF will expand production of emulsion polymers for the paper and carpet industries at its Chatta­nooga, Tenn., facility. To be completed by early 2014, the project will add capacity for styrene-acrylic emulsion polymers to a plant that now makes styrene-butadiene emulsion polymers.

Catalent Pharma Solutions will lay off 45 of the 500 staffers at its development and manufacturing operations in Swindon, England. The company blames the cut on changes in demand. The Swindon site features an analytical lab services unit alongside manufacturing and development activities for Catalent’s Zydis fast-dissolving tablet technology.

GVK Bio, a Hyderabad, India-based contract research company, has received government clearance to launch India’s largest isotope labeling facility. The firm says it will be able to synthesize 3H- and 14C-containing compounds on behalf of customers in the drug, agrochemical, and personal care industries.

Compugen’s Keddem Bioscience subsidiary will get up to $15 million from an unnamed investor for the development of technology to discover small-molecule modulators of protein targets. The investor will obtain a majority interest in Keddem. Compugen will maintain a minority interest and access to Keddem’s technology.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has signed an agreement with India’s Biocon giving it the option to license Biocon’s IN-105 oral insulin drug candidate. If BMS exercises the option, it will take over development and commercialization of the drug outside India.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Catalent will buy Pharmatek Labs
Hikma Will Buy Troubled Drug Unit
Fareva To Buy Pfizer Consumer Goods Plant

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE