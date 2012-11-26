Chengdu Tianqi Industry has proposed acquiring the Australian lithium mining firm Talison Lithium for $807 million, or 10% more than a previous offer from Rockwood Holdings. Both Tianqi and Rockwood are seeking lithium ore for their lithium chemicals businesses. Rockwood says it has the cash in hand for its offer and that it doesn’t intend to enter a bidding war.
Gelest has invested in Biosafe, a Pittsburgh-based developer of antimicrobial polymers made from organofunctional silanes. Under the deal, Gelest, a silanes expert, gets a license to the products for skin care applications.
Shell will increase the capacity of its Shell Eastern Petrochemicals complex in Singapore by 20%. Commissioned in 2010, the complex features an 800,000-metric-ton-per-year ethylene cracker and a butadiene plant with a capacity of 155,000 metric tons.
BASF will expand production of emulsion polymers for the paper and carpet industries at its Chattanooga, Tenn., facility. To be completed by early 2014, the project will add capacity for styrene-acrylic emulsion polymers to a plant that now makes styrene-butadiene emulsion polymers.
Catalent Pharma Solutions will lay off 45 of the 500 staffers at its development and manufacturing operations in Swindon, England. The company blames the cut on changes in demand. The Swindon site features an analytical lab services unit alongside manufacturing and development activities for Catalent’s Zydis fast-dissolving tablet technology.
GVK Bio, a Hyderabad, India-based contract research company, has received government clearance to launch India’s largest isotope labeling facility. The firm says it will be able to synthesize 3H- and 14C-containing compounds on behalf of customers in the drug, agrochemical, and personal care industries.
Compugen’s Keddem Bioscience subsidiary will get up to $15 million from an unnamed investor for the development of technology to discover small-molecule modulators of protein targets. The investor will obtain a majority interest in Keddem. Compugen will maintain a minority interest and access to Keddem’s technology.
Bristol-Myers Squibb has signed an agreement with India’s Biocon giving it the option to license Biocon’s IN-105 oral insulin drug candidate. If BMS exercises the option, it will take over development and commercialization of the drug outside India.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter