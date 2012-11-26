Advertisement

People

Call For Nominations For Baekeland Award

by Linda Wang
November 26, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 48
The ACS North Jersey Section welcomes nominations for the 2013 Leo Hendrik Baekeland Award.

The award consists of a gold medal and $5,000. It is presented every two years to an American chemist in recognition of accomplishments in pure or industrial chemistry, as characterized by the initiative, creativity, leadership, and perseverance of the individual and indicated by published or unpublished evidence. To be eligible for the award, individuals must be under the age of 40 as of Jan. 1, 2013.

Nomination packages should include a letter describing the nominee’s achievements, a brief biography, and a list of important publications. Two or three recommendation letters are encouraged. Individuals can be renominated, provided they still meet the age requirement.

Materials are due by Dec. 31 to Michael M. Miller, Baekeland Award Committee, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Route 206 & Province Line Rd., Princeton, NJ 08543. For more information, visit njacs.org/baekeland.html.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

