Cystic Fibrosis Group To Support Pfizer R&D

Pfizer will receive up to $58 million in funding as part of a six-year pact with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The money will support a preclinical research program devoted to finding compounds relevant to CF patients with a mutation in the Delta F508 gene. Almost 90% of CF patients have at least one copy of the Delta F508 mutation, which prevents CFTR, a protein critical for chloride ion transport, from reaching the surface of cells. Pfizer’s relationship with the foundation stems from its 2010 acquisition of FoldRx Pharmaceuticals, which had teamed with the nonprofit in 2007.
