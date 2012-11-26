JAK Inhibitors Target Arthritis

Incyte has earned a $50 million milestone payment from Eli Lilly & Co. for the initiation of Phase III trials on baricitinib, Incyte’s oral treatment for rheumatoid arthritis. Incyte disclosed the payment a week after FDA approved Pfizer’s oral rheumatoid arthritis drug Xeljanz. Both drugs are JAK inhibitors, which target signaling pathways inside cells that play a role in the inflammation involved in arthritis. Pfizer says Xeljanz is the first JAK inhibitor for rheumatoid arthritis and the first new oral rheumatoid drug in more than 10 years.
