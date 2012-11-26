KiOR Starts Up Cellulosic Oil Unit

Renewable fuels firm KiOR has begun making oil from southern yellow pine at a new facility in Columbus, Miss. The company says the oil meets its specifications for upgrading into gasoline and diesel at the facility. When the plant is fully on-line, it will take in 500 tons of biomass per day and produce 11 million gal of oil per year. KiOR’s technology is adapted from fluid catalytic cracking used in petroleum refining. The firm plans a larger facility in Natchez, Miss.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter