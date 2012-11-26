Malcolm C. Crew, 84, a retired drug metabolism expert, died on Dec. 16, 2011, in Basking Ridge, N.J.
Born in Columbus, Ohio, Crew spent his youth in Santiago, Chile, before moving to the U.S. in 1944. He earned a B.A. in chemistry in 1948 from Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio, and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry in 1954 from Columbia University. He also served in the Navy at the end of World War II.
Crew was a drug metabolism research specialist at the Warner-Lambert Research Institute from 1964 to 1977. Working with colleague Frederick J. DiCarlo, he coauthored numerous publications. Later in his career, he joined Norwich-Eaton Pharmaceuticals, continuing his work in drug metabolism until his retirement in 1990.
Crew was a member of the Chemical Society of London (now the Royal Society of Chemistry), the American Society of Pharmacology & Experimental Therapeutics, and Sigma Xi. He was a charter member of the International Society for the Study of Xenobiotics and an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1949.
In retirement, he was a member of the American Philatelic Society and specialized in collecting the stamps of Chile and other South American countries.
Crew is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joan; three sons, Richard, Geoffrey, and Roger; and seven grandchildren.
Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.
