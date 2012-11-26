Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Malcolm C. Crew

by Susan J. Ainsworth
November 26, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Malcolm C. Crew, 84, a retired drug metabolism expert, died on Dec. 16, 2011, in Basking Ridge, N.J.

Born in Columbus, Ohio, Crew spent his youth in Santiago, Chile, before moving to the U.S. in 1944. He earned a B.A. in chemistry in 1948 from Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio, and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry in 1954 from Columbia University. He also served in the Navy at the end of World War II.

Crew was a drug metabolism research specialist at the Warner-Lambert Research Institute from 1964 to 1977. Working with colleague Frederick J. DiCarlo, he coauthored numerous publications. Later in his career, he joined Norwich-Eaton Pharmaceuticals, continuing his work in drug metabolism until his retirement in 1990.

Crew was a member of the Chemical Society of London (now the Royal Society of Chemistry), the American Society of Pharmacology & Experimental Therapeutics, and Sigma Xi. He was a charter member of the International Society for the Study of Xenobiotics and an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1949.

In retirement, he was a member of the American Philatelic Society and specialized in collecting the stamps of Chile and other South American countries.

Crew is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joan; three sons, Richard, Geoffrey, and Roger; and seven grandchildren.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at ­s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Alan Rodgman
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Arthur E. Marcinkowsky
Robert W. Wannemacher Jr.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE