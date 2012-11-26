Melanie Sanford Awarded Thieme-IUPAC Prize

Melanie S. Sanford, Moses Gomberg Collegiate Professor of Chemistry at the University of Michigan, has been awarded the 2012 Thieme-IUPAC Prize by the Thieme Publishing Group and the International Union of Pure & Applied Chemistry. She was cited for her work in creating vital prerequisites for new paths in synthesis in organic chemistry.
The prize serves to promote young researchers in the field of organic chemistry and is awarded every two years to a chemist under the age of 40. The prize includes a cash award of 5,000 euros (about $6,400).
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter