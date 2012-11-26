Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Metrics Identified For Science Education

by Andrea Widener
November 26, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

The U.S. should develop a national science education monitoring system to help federal, state, and local governments determine whether schools are improving, according to a report by the National Research Council. Current assessments of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education focus on administration or enrollment data, but the NRC report suggests a shift in focus to statistics that measure whether students are learning. A monitoring system focused on teaching and learning will help educators and policymakers “better understand and improve national, state, and local STEM education for all students,” the report says. It lays out 14 indicators of success in STEM education. Of these, six are immediate priorities, including monitoring the amount of K–5 school time allocated to science, whether local districts adopt national science standards and curricula, and the number of STEM teachers trained in the field. Most of the data needed for these indicators are already—or could be—available through the National Center for Education Statistics surveys, it adds. The report follows up on the 2011 NRC recommendations for improvements to nationwide STEM education.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Trump administration releases US science education plan
Science Teachers Need New Methods
Attorney General Backs Forensic Lab Accreditation

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE