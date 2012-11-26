Mitsubishi Gobbles Carbon Fiber Users

Mitsubishi Rayon has acquired two makers of automotive materials made from carbon fiber. In Germany, Mitsubishi bought TK Industries, a five-year-old supplier of carbon-fiber-based fabric. Mitsubishi expects TK to benefit from the trend toward carbon-fiber-reinforced plastics in the European auto industry. In Japan, Mitsubishi bought Challenge, a supplier of materials to the racing car industry and one of the first companies to launch carbon-fiber-reinforced plastics. Mitsubishi says it supplies carbon fiber to both TK and Challenge.
