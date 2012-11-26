Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

PHYS Creates Astrochemistry Subdivision

by Linda Wang
November 26, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

The American Chemical Society has a new Astrochemistry Subdivision under the Division of Physical Chemistry. PHYS established the subdivision during the fall 2012 ACS national meeting in Philadelphia.

Astrochemistry is the study of the abundance, formation, and chemical reactions of atoms, molecules, and ions and how they interact with radiation in both the gas and condensed phases in solar systems and in the interstellar medium.

The new subdivision provides an interdisciplinary home for chemists interested in this growing research area, and it aims to promote new research collaborations, says Ralf I. Kaiser, chair of the subdivision and a chemistry professor at the University of Hawaii. Also, the subdivision will give students interested in astrochemistry an opportunity to connect with investigators active in the field.

“Astrochemistry traditionally has been done by astronomers and astrophysicists interested primarily in identifying molecules they have found in space,” says Reggie Hudson, a subdivision member and associate chief of the Astrochemistry Laboratory at the National Aeronautics & Space Administration’s Goddard Space Flight Center. For a long time, there’s been a need for chemists to get involved in the field, he adds. That’s because “the emphasis has shifted to understanding the reactions responsible and to using this understanding to learn more about cosmic evolution from the scale of planetary atmospheres to the formation of stars to the appearance of life on Earth and elsewhere.”

Arthur G. Suits, chair-elect of the subdivision and a chemistry professor at Wayne State University, says he hopes the subdivision will increase the visibility of astrochemistry research. “Maybe some universities will establish programs in this area,” he says. “In fact, chemistry departments have begun hiring young faculty in this field in recent years, so I think such growth is inevitable.”

An inaugural symposium will be held at the fall 2013 ACS national meeting. ACS members, including undergraduate students, graduate students, and postdocs, are invited to join the subdivision. For more information, visit www.chem.hawaii.edu/Bil301/ACSAstrochemistry.html.

Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowships call for applications
Call for papers: 2021 Northwest Regional Meeting
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Predicting the chemistry happening inside interstellar ice﻿

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE