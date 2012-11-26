Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Paul B. Weisz

by Susan J. Ainsworth
November 26, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Paul B. Weisz, 93, a retired Mobil Research & Development catalysis expert, died on Sept. 25 in State College, Pa.

Born in Pilsen, Czechoslovakia, Weisz emigrated from Berlin to the U.S. in 1939 and earned a B.S. degree in physics at Auburn University in 1940. He then worked as a researcher at the Bartol Research Foundation of the Franklin Institute in Swarthmore, Pa.

Weisz joined Mobil Research & Development in 1946 as a research associate at the firm’s Paulsboro, N.J., research laboratory. By 1961, he had risen through the ranks to become a senior scientist.

While working at Mobil, Weisz took a sabbatical to earn his doctoral degree in physics from ETH Zurich in 1966. He later managed Mobil’s Exploratory Process Research organization in Paulsboro from 1967 until 1969 and the company’s Central Research Laboratory in Princeton, N.J., from 1969 through 1982.

Along with several Mobil collaborators, he pioneered the use of natural and synthetic zeolites as shape-selective catalysts. That work eventually revolutionized many petroleum refining and chemical processes.

After he retired from Mobil in 1984, Weisz began a new career that involved applying chemical and physical principles to biomedical research. He conducted this research at the University of Pennsylvania and later at Pennsylvania State University.

He received many awards including several from ACS: the E. V. Murphree Award in Industrial & Engineering Chemistry, the Langmuir Distinguished Lecturer Award, and the Delaware Section’s Carothers Lecture Award. Weisz received the Perkin Medal from the Society of Chemical Industry and the National Medal of Technology from President George H. W. Bush.

He was elected to the National Academy of Engineering in 1977 and was an emeritus member of ACS, which he joined in 1956.

He is survived by his wife, Rhoda; son, Randy; and daughter, Ingrid.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at ­s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Noboru (Nobi) Tokita
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Krishna Narasimhan
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nicholas Turro Dies At 74

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE