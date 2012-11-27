Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Quantum Description Of Two-Molecule Collisions

New experiments probe dynamics with unprecedented detail

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
November 27, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Ludwig Scharfenberg
A Stark decelerator controls a beam of HO∙ radicals, which collide with a beam of NO∙ radicals.
Photograph of the Strak decelerator, which controls a beam of hydroxyl radicals.
Credit: Ludwig Scharfenberg
A Stark decelerator controls a beam of HO∙ radicals, which collide with a beam of NO∙ radicals.

To understand phenomena such as combustion and atmospheric chemistry, scientists need to know quantum state dynamics of atomic and molecular scattering. But such descriptions tax even modern computers and experimental methods. Until now, the most complex type of collision scientists have been able to characterize is that of a homonuclear diatomic molecule such as H2. But in a new experiment, theorist Gerrit C. Groenenboom and experimentalist Sebastiaan Y. T. van de Meerakker of Radboud University Nijmegen and colleagues have probed the dynamics of collisions between two diatomic radicals—HO∙ and NO∙—something that computers still can’t do in detail (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1229549). The group collided beams of the radicals and observed their rotational and spin-orbit inelastic scattering cross sections. To the researchers’ surprise, they found that the experimental results agreed well with predictions of a relatively simple theoretical model that only treats long-range interactions and avoids the extreme complexity of close-range effects. Until computational power catches up, this simple theoretical treatment could be used to explore other complicated collisions involving radicals that play a vital role in areas such as astrochemistry.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE