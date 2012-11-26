Advertisement

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Richard O. Yelton

by Susan J. Ainsworth
November 26, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 48
Richard O. Yelton, 59, a mass spectrometry expert, died of bladder cancer on May 21, 2011.

Born in Long Branch, N.J., Yelton obtained a B.S. in chemistry in 1974 from the University of Dayton in Ohio.

During his career, he worked for Charles F. Kettering Research Laboratory, the Aerospace Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Wright State University, Monsanto Research, Finnigan MAT Institute, Vestec, and Teledyne Scientific Instruments. In 1990, he started his own business, Spectratek Mass Spectrometry Services, in Erlanger, Ky. Yelton authored or coauthored 31 scientific papers.

He was a member of the American Society for Mass Spectrometry and ACS, which he joined in 1982.

Known for his sense of humor, he enjoyed boating, riding motorcycles, playing drums, and working with electronics and computers. He was a member of St. Barbara Church in Erlanger.

Yelton is survived by his wife, Marian; daughters, Erin Broadhurst, Carli Caldwell, Jamie, and Nicole Beletsis; son, Dylan; and two grandchildren.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at ­s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

