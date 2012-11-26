Shire Boosts R&D In Rare Diseases

The British drug company Shire is increasing its rare disease research efforts. With Boston Children’s Hospital, Shire has formed a three-year rare pediatric disease collaboration. After making a payment to the hospital, Shire will have the right to fund selected research programs and an option to license them. Separately, Shire has entered a research pact with the Italian charity Fondazione Telethon on 13 undisclosed rare diseases. Shire will provide $22 million in funding to the charity over five years. And Shire is launching a report to gauge the health, psychosocial, societal, and economic impact of rare diseases.
