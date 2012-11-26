Thermo Fisher Opens Chinese Factory

Thermo Fisher Scientific has opened a $20 million consumables and equipment manufacturing facility in Suzhou, China, to supply China’s fast-growing markets for drug development, health care diagnostics, and environmental monitoring gear. The nearly 130,000-sq-ft plant will house more than 150 employees who manufacture products such as plastic labware, filtration equipment, laboratory refrigerators, incubators, and centrifuges. Thermo Fisher says the new plant aligns it with China’s five-year plan for economic growth.
