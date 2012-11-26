Whistler Award To Peter Seeberger

Peter H. Seeberger is the winner of the 2012 Roy L. Whistler International Award in Carbohydrate Chemistry, given by the International Carbohydrate Organization. Seeberger is director of the Max Planck Institute of Colloids & Interfaces, in Potsdam, Germany, and a professor of chemistry at the Institute of Chemistry & Biochemistry at Free University of Berlin.
The prize recognizes scientists who have made contributions of excellence in carbohydrate chemistry and biochemistry and who show promise for continuing significant contributions. The winner receives a plaque, a $10,000 cash prize, and an invitation to present the opening lecture at the International Carbohydrate Symposium.
