William C. Scheuermann, 94, a rubber industry chemist, died of bladder cancer on Sept. 30.
Born in Denver, Scheuermann earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Denver in 1941.
He began his career at Gates Rubber (now Gates Corp.) in Denver, conducting synthetic rubber research during World War II. Later, he moved to Chicago, where he worked for Chicago Rawhide. Then, in 1955, he relocated to Whittier, Calif., to work for Parco, Bettis Rubber, and Santa Fe Rubber.
Scheuermann was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1947. He was active in the Los Angeles Rubber Group, a subdivision of the ACS Rubber Division, serving as its chairman in 1985.
He was also a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church and the YMCA in Whittier. His interests included golfing, fishing, and world travel.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Maxine. He is survived by his daughter, Julie; son, John; and two grandchildren.
Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter